SYRACUSE – Each of the five times the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team has competed this fall at SRC Arena, it has emerged victorious.

The Lakers kept it going last Saturday in the afternoon session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial, where it picked up 155.5 points and needed most of them to fend off Cicero-North Syracuse’s second-place total of 142.5.

Connor Frisbie beat the field in the triple jump, going 43 feet 3 ½ inches, more than two feet clear of the field as Judah Ossont was fifth with 37’6 ½”. Then, in the long jump, Frisbie’s 19’7 ¾” beat out C-NS’s Zuriel Dickerson (19’5 ½”), with Braden Carnahan third by going 19’2”.

Amid a string of high finishes on the oval, freshman Jake Woolbert finally got an individual win in the 3,200-meter run, going 10 minutes, 23.31 seconds to beat out the 10:34.53 from C-NS’s Nolan Zinsmeyer as Will Galton (11:33.74) finished seventh.

Then, to close out the race schedule, the Lakers won the 4×400 relay, seeing Finn Worthington, Tristan Field-Bradley, Eliot Comeau and Jaden Kaplan post 3:38.65, well clear of C-NS’s second-place 3:47.12.

Contending in the 1,600-meter run, Caleb Gilmore’s 4:53.14 put him in second, just ahead of the 4:57.91 from Woolbert in third place. The same thing happened in the 300-meter dash, with Comeau second in 38.31 seconds and Worthington third in 38.62.

Comeau, in the high jump, cleared 5 feet 10 inches, second to PSLA-Fowler’s Damereon Gary (6 feet) as Frisbie was fourth with 5’8” and Ossont (also 5’8”) tied for fifth. Killian Blouin’s pole vault of 11 feet was second to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown’s Ben VanVraken (13’3”), while Gilmore was fourth with 9’6” and Charles Wilcox (8’6”) was seventh.

Kaplan ran his way to third place in the 600-meter run in 1:26.46, just ahead of Field-Bradley (1:28.78) in fourth place. In the 55 hurdles, Carnahan took third in 8.91 seconds and Wyatt Scott (9.04) was fourth. Finishing third in the weight throw, Jonathan Sweet posted 44’10”.

In the 4×200 relay, Scott, Worthington, Carnahan and Matt Tugaw got third place in 1:38.93. Comeau, Robbie Dorus, David Millson and Ethan Camp were fourth in the 4×800 relay in 9:56.59, Camp taking seventh (2:54.40) and Eddie Comeau eighth (2:56.24) in the 1,000-meter run. Ethan Burry was seventh in the shot put with 37’1”.

During the morning session of the Kirschenheiter meet, Chittenango finished eighth in an 18-team field with 37 points, its best finish from Sophia DiGennaro, third in the 1,000 in a season-best 3:14.55.

Allie Bartoszek finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 10.17 seconds and added a fourth (29’5 ½”) in the triple jump as Hannah Wagner was fourth in the long jump with 14’7 ¾ and fifth in the 55 sprint in 7.87 seconds.

Ava McLean was fifth and Emily Judd sixth in the 3,000-meter run. The Bears were sixth in the 4×400. For the Chittenango boys, Robert Pierce was seventh in the 300 and Jacob Neupert eighth in the 3,200.