CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though the Section III championships are still a month away, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team has a pretty good idea of which side might derail its quest to repeat as sectional and state Division I champions.

Fulton, winners of seven in a row, met the 6-0 Bees Wednesday afternoon at Lakeview Lanes, and it was all Red Dragons as it defeated the Bees 7-0 in their lone regular-season encounter.

Leading B’ville’s efforts, Lizzy Hildreth shot a closing 241 after a 214 and 190 for a 645 series. But no other Bees bowler topped the 500 mark as Samantha Hass had a 487 series and Morgan Diecuch a 199 during her 482 set.

Displaying strong depth, Fulton was paced by Addison Nichols, who shot 215, 214 and 244 in her 673 series. Hailey Pavement started with a 245 and closed with a 224 in her 618 set as Morgan Sheldon shot a 615 series with games of 213 and 212. Taryn Murphy added a 559 series and Alex Wilcox started with a 232 in her 551 set.

When the B’ville boys bowling team went to Flamingo Lanes last Tuesday afternoon to face Liverpool, it did so with both sides sporting 5-2 records in a close race with Cicero-North Syracuse atop the SCAC Metro division.

But the Bees were able to tighten its grip on the top by sweeping the Warriors 7-0, the margin lopsided even though, in terms of total pinfall, B’ville’s 3,128 wasn’t far ahead of Liverpool’s 2,924.

Consistency mattered for the Bees’ top stars. Jordan Sevigny’s 602 series had games of 200, 208 and 194, with Scott Ritcey close behind as he shot 215, 201 and 180 for a 596 set.

Zenon Gasiorowski recovered from a 156 with a closing 209 in his 542 series. Aiden Wojtalewski opened with a 208 as his 495 series beat out the 492 from Liam Reedy. Liverpol was led by Xavier Theetge’s 567 series that closed with a 244.

In yet another 7-0 shutout by the B’ville girls over Liverpool, Hildreth led the way, improving from a 152 to a 199 and then finishing with a 225 to post a 579 series.

Hass had games of 183 and 196 in her 527 series, with Diecuch’s second-game 199 highlighting a 525 series ahead of the 511 set from Layla Trendowski and 469 series from Ashlee LaVeck.

As the B’ville girls saw its win streak end at Fulton, the boys were engaged in a tight battle of its own, unable to toppled the Red Dragons as it took a 4-3 defeat, though it had a total pinfall of 3,296 to Fulton’s 3,226.

Gasiorowski’s 587 series (245 high game) led the Bees. Ritcey (578 series), Reedy (575 series) and Sam Leonardo (553 series) were all close behind, Sevigny only managing a 537 set. Kyler Stuber led the Red Dragons with a 670 series (247 high game) as Jeff Landers got a 567 set.

B’ville has only one match next week, a trip Jan. 18 to Green Lakes Lanes to face Fayetteville-Manlius.