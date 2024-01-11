On Jan. 6, 2024, Arthur Sochia passed away. He was 90 years old.

He was born in Baldwinsville and lived most of his life there. He was a graduate of Baldwinsville Academy and worked at Lipe Rollway until his retirement.

He was a life member of the Baldwinsville Ambulance Core, as well as a U.S. veteran having served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Sochia; his parents, Robert and Edith Sochia; Brothers, James (Jeanette) Sochia, Richard (Fran) Sochia; sisters, Pauline (Lee) Starkey, and Shirley (Carl) Rode.

He survived by daughters, Kathi Sochia, Laurie Knowlton; sons, Steven Sochia, Arthur Sochia Jr.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family wants to thank the Syracuse V.A. Medical Center for the loving care given to him, especially unit B6. Honoring Arthur’s wishes, there will be no public services. Guestbook at FalardeauFH.com.