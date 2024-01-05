ONONDAGA COUNTY – Determined to accomplish in 2024 what it did in 2023, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team maintained its undefeated mark and place atop the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division standings.

Just as important, though, was what the boys Bees were doing, particularly against Cicero-North Syracuse, whose lone defeats of the season have come at B’ville’s expense.

Having won 4-3 when the two sides fist met in December at B’ville Sports Bowl, the rematch Thursday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes was close in pinfall but still went 5-2 in the Bees’ favor.

B’ville had 3,354 overall to the Northstars’ 3,292, with Sam Leonardo leading the way as he shot 180, 225 and 199 during a 604 series, second only to the 657 set from C-NS’s Jacob Calabria.

Where the Bees made it up was having three other series of 550 or better. Zenon Gasiorowski had a steady 587 set with games of 207, 204 and 176, with Scott Ritcey’s closing 222 part of a 565 set and Jordan Sevigny going 558 thanks to a 195, 182 and 181. C-NS only had two other similar sets with a 585 from Garrett Arnold and 553 from Tom O’Connell.

This happened as the B’ville girls earned another 7-0 shutout of C-NS and Samantha Hass topped all individuals, opening with 237 and 235 and concluding with a 211 to produce a 683 series.

Lizzy Hildreth earned a 520 series and high game of 191, while Morgan Diecuch had a 465 series and Layla Trendowski contributed a three-game total of 442.

B’ville’s boys began the new year hosting West Genesee at B’ville Sports Bowl Tuesday afternoon, where it put together a 7-0 shutout of the Wildcats.

Shooting games of 193, 242 and 225, Sevigny finished with a 660 series, while Gasiorowski was steady, his 631 series including a 224 third game after starting with 199 and 208.

Leonardo also displayed consistency with 190, 199 and 178 in his 567 series. Caleb Hawthorne added a 489 series, just beating out the 487 set from Aiden Wojtalewski.

Two big road matches take place next week as the Bees go to Liverpool on Tuesday and Fulton a day later.