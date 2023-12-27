SYRACUSE – Remaining in top form, both of the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams would find plenty of success during last Friday’s Westhill Invitational at SRC Arena.

No team scores were kept, but plenty of Bees finished in front, including a 1-2 effort in the boys 55-meter hurdles where Logan Zapf prevailed in a personal-best 8.22 seconds, beating out Jackson Creelman’s second-place 8.40.

This was in addition to Zapf earning a second-place triple jump of 41 feet 1 ¾ inches, just behind the 41’5 3/4” from Liverpool’s Nyquez Madison in an event where Cooper Christman was eighth with 37’5 1/4”.

B’ville had three of the top five spots in the 4×400 relay as Zach Arria, Ryan Wilson, Noah Covert and Adam Kozman were second in 3:42.93 to Auburn’s 3:37.81.

The fourth (3:51.60) and fifth (3:52.23) place efforts in the 4×400 included Anthony Noda, Declan Pridmore, Mason Cavallaro, Chris Zellar, Wyatt Decker, Liam McOmber, Will Cornell and Joe Saraceni. Later, Pridmore, Zellar, Noda and Cavallaro went 1:37.77 in the 4×200 relay, second to Jamesville-DeWitt’s 1:35.31.

Covert, in 4:34.26, beat out Wilson (4:37.54) and Kozman (4:38.46) for fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Paul Clark took fifth in the elite 600-meter invitational in 1:28.15, with Doug Clark clearing 9 feet in the pole vault to tie for fifth.

Dimitri Ioannidis threw the shot put 41’ 3/4” for fourth place, a foot ahead of Gibson Boudov (40’ 3/4”) in sixth place. Nate Glidden topped 5’6” for the first time in the high jump to finish fifth, and also went 1:33.69 for seventh in the 600-meter run/ Alix Aviles tied for seventh (5’4”) in the high jump.

Zellar went 17’7 1/2” in the long jump for 11th place. Adam Aviles was 11th in the 55-meter dash in exactly seven seconds and Camden Davis got 11th in the weight throw as Logan Bolton finished 13th in the 1,000-meter run.

Over on the girls side, B’ville swept the top spots in the 4×400. Avamarie Davis, Brianna Grosso, Kelsey Dwyer and Mariah LeGrow won in 4:18.25, and a second Bees quartet of Brianna Peters, Nicole Pelletier, Clare Horan and Emerson Clavijo got second in 4:23.25, exactly five seconds back. No other team broke the 4:30 mark.

Dwyer beat the field in the pole vault, too, clearing 9 feet for the first time to top the 8’6” from Liverpool’s Layla Pearl Collins as Kate DeFio tied for fifth, clearing 7’6”.

Kamryn Barton, in a season-best 1:40.21, got close in the 600 invitational race, second to the 1:39.75 from Liverpool’s Taylor Page. Barton, Dwyer, Peters and Clavijo were a close econd (1:49.70) to Liverpool (1:49.34) in the 4×200 as Grosso, Horan, Davis and Anaiya Johnson were fourth in 1:53.23.

Julianna Gingrich got to fourth place in the shot put, heaving it 30’1 1/2” as Elliot Boak was eighth in 26’9 1/4”. Natalie Bartkowiak went 31’10 1/2” in the triple jump for seventh place and earned 10th place in the long jump, going 14’ 1 1/2”.

LeGrow took seventh in the 55 hurdles in 9.75 seconds, a new personal mark, with Ella DeFio ninth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:19.04 as Horan tied for 10th in the high jump, clearing 4’1”.