J-D boys lacrosse nets 43 goals in first two games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For all the great work done by area boys lacrosse teams, in terms of consistent year-to-year excellence Jamesville-DeWitt is difficult to top.

Coming off yet another Section III title and run to the state Class C championship game, the Red Rams began its season with a lod statement – and plenty of goals – against Oswego.

Remarkably, J-D had 14 goals in the first quarter alone, an average of more than a goal per minute. Only a running clock kept it from getting much more lopsided, the Rams topping the Buccaneers 20-2.

And J-D followed it up on Friday night shutting out Central Square 23-0, this time netting 16 goals in the first half with the attack led by Jackson King, who scored four times and added a pair of assists.

Braeden Baker, Sawyer McIntosh and Miles Patchen landed three goals apiece, with Ryan Babikan and Lucas Patchen both converting twice. Babikan also had two assists as Ben Porter earned a goal and two assists. Andrew Laubenstein had one goal and one assist.

Fayetteville-Manlius, who dropped its season opener March 27 to Ohio’s Worthington-Kilbourne, was topped again last Tuesday night against Marcellus.

The Hornets’ 12-8 defeat to the Mustangs was more frustrating because it dominated at the outset, racing to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. But F-M was shut out the rest of the half as its margin was cut to 4-3.

Then Marcellus went out in front in the third quarter and stayed there, led by the duo of Nick Rayfield (four goals, one assists) and Chris Doshna (three goals, two assists).

Only Tom Porter and Caden Green scored twice on the Hornets’ part. Randal Hearn and Jon Schalk had three assists apiece, with Henry Dougherty and Max Reyna adding goals.

This brief skid ended on Saturday when F-M beat Section II’s Shaker 10-6, fueled by its depth more than anything else as eight different players netted goals.

Leading the charge, Colin Clark and Tyler Burns had two-goal outings. Hearn dished out four assists as Dougherty got one goal and one assist, with Porter, Schalk, Green, Will Sanzone and Hugh Roddy also finding the net.

Christian Brothers Academy hosted Westhill last Friday night and was victorious by a 12-7 margin, quite a start for new head coach Jeremy Boltus, who took over after Mike Powell’s departure.

Jack Wichmann’s four goals paced the Brothers, with Ben Anderson getting three goals and an assist. Vinny Lazzaro had a goal and three assists as Kyle Broschart converted twice. Jack Vaughn and Liam Hardy also had goals.

East Syracuse Minoa was 11-7 a year ago, its season ended in a sectional Class B semifinal defeat to Watertown – the very same team it would face in last Tuesday’s season opener at Spartan Stadium.

And the Cyclones would win here, too, handling the Spartans 14-5 in a game where it steadily built its margin through the first three periods led by Kage Loftus, who had four goals and four assists helped by Nico Spaziani (three goals, one assist) and Jack Adams (two goals, two assists).

Cayden Claflin put in three of ESM’s five goals to earn a hat trick. Jackson Tedesco had a goal and assist, Noah Taylor also converting as Nick Courcy earned two assists. Ethan Pickard, in goal, recorded 13 saves.