EASTERN SUBURBS – As they do every year, villages around the eastern suburbs are hosting Easter egg hunts to ring in the coming holiday.

The Village of Manlius had its Easter egg hunt this past weekend on Saturday, March 23. Attendees who pre-registered were given three separate time slots to choose from—either 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 10 a.m.

The Village of Fayetteville will be hosting its egg hunt on Saturday, March 30, the day before Easter is observed. That event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Fayetteville Senior Center located at 584 E. Genesee St.

Fayetteville’s recreation department has put the bags of candy together for attendees and its members are working with Deputy Village Clerk Karen Shepardson on securing the range of prizes for the different participating children who gather eggs. The village’s department of public works will make sure to set up the caution tape to hold back eager kids until the hunt starts, and the plan is to also have refreshments inside the senior center like doughnut holes, juice and coffee.

Minoa’s Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 later that same morning at Lewis Park on South Main Street, and it’s for children ages 10 and under. One group at a time, it will be ages two and younger going first, then ages three to six, and then ages seven to 10.

Minoa’s March 30 egg hunt will go on rain or shine or snow. As it stands, it’s set to be held outdoors on the park’s playground, weather permitting, said Trustee Eric Christensen, but if there’s inclement weather, it will be moved to the park’s pole barn.

“It’s an early Easter this year, so you never know,” Christensen said.

The Village of East Syracuse is holding its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, March 30. The event will go on rain or shine, and it will be held at Ellis Field Park/Hanlon Pool at 500 McCool Ave. in the village.

East Syracuse’s event is meant for ages 11 and under, and kids are given the chance to find the “special egg” and enjoy a meet-and-greet with none other than the Easter Bunny.

The East Syracuse hunt has been advertised as having enough candy for all three age groups: kids four and under, kids ages five to seven, and kids who are ages eight to 11.

This past week, the East Syracuse Recreation Committee held its second annual Community Easter Dinner at East Syracuse American Legion Post 359. That free dinner on Thursday, March 21 welcomed but did not require donations for entry and enjoyment of a meal, and there was also a collection box at the door to give to a gently used clothing drive for East Syracuse Elementary School.

The menu for the community dinner included ham, salad, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and dessert.

This past Saturday, on March 23, there was also a “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” at the same American Legion post on West Manlius Street.

The breakfast included pancakes, sausage, eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee, and true to the name of the event there was a visit from the Easter Bunny.