EASTERN SUBURBS – Through the past year, the eastern suburbs of Syracuse had plenty going on—more than can be succinctly included here—and so the following is a condensed recap of just some of the significant moments that were scattered across the 2023 calendar.

All year long, there were discussions about the Micron Technology semiconductor facility coming to Clay and the proposed ShoppingTown Mall redevelopment, but other town and village matters of note included the adoption of comprehensive plans by the Village of Fayetteville and the Town of Manlius, the passing of legislation for a 2% per diem hotel and motel room occupancy tax in DeWitt to bolster Carrier Park upkeep and nearby improvements, a new real property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers in Minoa, and the passing of local laws for cannabis dispensary and lounge regulations in DeWitt and Fayetteville.

For a good portion of the year, there were questions and concerns circulating about the resignation of the Town of Manlius Police Department’s former chief, Michael Crowell. In the months that followed, after serving as undersheriff for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Cassalia made his return to that town department where he was previously a captain and was appointed interim and then provisional police chief.

The village of Manlius endured low points like the terroristic threat targeting the local Tops market back in March and later, right around Memorial Day weekend, the stealing of four cygnets from the village pond and the slaying of mama swan Faye.

The same village, however, saw a boost when it was announced that it would be receiving $1.25 million from Onondaga County to invest in its Main Street initiative. The village of East Syracuse will also be treated to Main Street beautification, having received $935,400 from the county for improvements to businesses on East and West Manlius streets.

Development projects looked at by local boards included the construction of a new Seneca Savings branch in Manlius at the site of the old Mobil station on Fayette Street and the placement of a 48-unit apartment complex at a vacant site next to the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District’s transportation center on Central Avenue.

Though the retail shop Dazzle Boutique & Gifts and the staple health and wellness store Natur-Tyme closed their doors, a number of businesses had openings throughout the area, proving that a bounceback after COVID shutdowns was possible. Among them was the new Athleta store in Fayetteville’s Towne Center, the orthopedic outpatient clinic AR Physical Therapy in Jamesville, the gym CrossFit Loup and the restaurant Ali Baba in East Syracuse, The Daily Diner in Manlius, Crystal Vibration down the road on East Seneca Street, Northbound Mind + Body Shop in Minoa, and Pretty & Pink Party Planning in the DeWitt Home Design Center.

In East Syracuse, where Bristol Myers Squibb also completed the sale of its facility to Lotte earlier in the year, several long-established businesses were recognized with plaques by the village, such as Serres Donut Shop, Crowley Insurance Agency, Superior Truck Caps and Kosta’s Pizza House.

On Feb. 3, the DeWitt Byrne Dairy plant hosted a celebration of the local company’s 90th year in business and a declaration of the day as “Byrne Dairy Day” by the county, while on Aug. 16 Camp Evergreen in Manlius held its own 90th anniversary celebration with its Camp Carnival.

During the year, school musicals included F-M’s staging of “The Little Mermaid,” J-D’s production of “The Prom,” and, aptly, ESM Central High School’s production of “Disney’s High School Musical.”

In other school news, ESM’s varsity MasterMinds squad won the New York State championship, an F-M student contributed to the recognized observance of the Asian Lunar New Year as a public school holiday, and J-D held a ribbon cutting and open house for the completion of its $33 million capital project.

Also, María De Jesús was named J-D High School’s new assistant principal and Fred Wheeler replaced John Goodson as the school’s athletic director after the latter left to assume the same role at Saratoga Springs High School. In September, Dr. Raymond Kilmer left his position as executive principal at F-M High School to accept the superintendent seat for the Oswego City School District.

Meanwhile, Tom Sweeney succeeded Ron Perry as principal of East Syracuse Elementary, and Eddie Michalenko took over as executive principal at ESM’s high school when former principal Greg Avellino became the district’s deputy superintendent.

David Babikian, George “Joe” Gross and John Baxter were elected to J-D’s school board, while John Albanese and Diana LaMattina Abdella were the candidates elected to ESM’s school board and Jason Catalino, Rebecca Cohen and Kristen Purcell were elected to F-M’s board of education.

In March, Jane Rice was elected to refill the vacancy left on the Fayetteville Village Board, and Shawn Plourde and Bernie Ment were elected East Syracuse trustees in November.

The Town of DeWitt election in the fall saw Ed Michalenko reelected as supervisor; Kerry Mannion, Jack Dooling and H. Bernard Alex elected to the councilor seats; Ian Rennie elected justice; and Angela Epolito and Rocco Conte going unopposed to reclaim their clerk and highway superintendent seats respectively.

The Town of Manlius election saw John Deer win the supervisor race, while Alissa Italiano, Michael Nesci and Heather Waters secured the open councilor spots and John Boyd earned the vote for justice.

Additionally, Debra Cody, Dan Romeo, Mark Olson, David Knapp and Nodesia Hernandez will represent parts of the eastern suburbs as Onondaga County legislators.

Local libraries welcomed in patrons with different events and programs in 2023. For instance, the Fayetteville Free Library held its “10 Years of Treasures” vintage book sale in March, the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville held its “Books & Bids” silent auction in November, and the Manlius Library hosted its spring and fall Manlius Informed lecture series as well as Associated Artists of CNY gallery shows.

There were several runs for worthy causes, including the East Syracuse Fire Department’s Burn Run benefiting the Burn Foundation of Central New York, the Law Enforcement Torch Run in DeWitt to raise awareness for Special Olympics New York, the Lake Effect Half & Quarter Marathon through Minoa for Make-A-Wish Central New York, and the Teal Ribbon Run/Walk, also in Minoa, for the nonprofit Hope for Heather to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

In addition to Trunk-or-Treats and tree lightings, communities held festivals like the Taste of East Syracuse, the end-of-summer park festivals in Fayetteville and Minoa, the Canine Carnival in Jamesville and the first-ever Swan Fest in Manlius. At opposite ends of the spring, Sustainable Manlius and Renewable Fayetteville held their Earth Fest at Canal Landing Park and the annual Greek Fest was held at St. Sophia’s in DeWitt after nearly being sidelined by drifting wildfire smoke.

In sports, local highlights included J-D volleyball’s second straight state title, Christian Brothers Academy’s state Class AA championship win over Carmel, the sectional class A title for ESM girls track and field, J-D and F-M’s sectional girls swimming titles, and F-M runner Nolan McGinn’s state victory in cross country.

The Fayetteville Senior Center held events like the mayor’s turkey dinner, a drive-thru chicken barbecue, and its Taste of the Town, while the Manlius Senior Activity Centre celebrated its 70th anniversary with events like its Jazz and Wine fundraiser.

Speaking of seniors, several who had reached the milestone of being centenarians celebrated their 100th or even 101st birthdays in style, like World War II Army veteran John Shott, Navy vet Matt Rybinski and longtime East Syracuse volunteer firefighter Carl Sterling.

Giving hope to others, The Nottingham in Jamesville held a vow renewal ceremony with its resident couples, Road2Recovery held a benefit concert to fund opioid addiction treatment, and Matt Killian, a blind and epileptic Fayetteville resident with autism spectrum disorder, participated in his first karate competition. Later in the year, his dojo, Lawrence World Class Karate, had its board-breaking fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.