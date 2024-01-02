CICERO – Through the first half of the regular season, the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team struggled to find any kind of consistency on a game-to-game basis.

Thus, the Northstars only took a 4-4-1 record into its own Optimist Tournament at the Twin Rinks, but began play there last Thursday with its most comprehensive performance of the season as it blanked Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt 5-0.

Considered one of the Division II favorites, CBA/J-D would end up taking more shots in this game, but none of its 26 attempts got past Leyton Sullivan, while on the the other end it was all about Nate Bustin and Andrew Davis.

In each of the three periods, Bustin and Matyasik were able to put home shots, Bustsin ultimately getting a three-goal hat trick and Bustin twice assisting on those plays while also scoring twice. Four others – Drew Matyasik, Cole Prevost, David Cooley and Chase Mearon – got assists, too.

Another Division II contender, New Hartford, would face C-NS in Friday afternoon’s championship game, and it would go well beyond regulation and overtime before the Northstars, in a tense and prolonged shoot-out, edged the Spartans.

Cam Walker’s early goal got C-NS in front, but New Hartford blanked them for the rest of the first two periods. Sean Albrecht and Anthony Falvo converted to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead, which held through two periods.

Then Davis and Hayden Scott got consecutive goals early in the third, but the Northstars’ 3-2 advantage didn’t hold, either, Jake Hill tying it for New Hartford late in regulation.

Overtime didn’t settle the game as Sullivan worked his total to 40 saves. So it went to a shoot-out, which dragged through 11 rounds without a resolution as both sides missed multiple chances to end it.

Finally, in the 12th round Bustin, who had missed an earlier attempt, put it past Derek Joy to end the contest. Joy, before that point, had recorded 29 saves.

The combined team from Liverpool and Fulton known as CNY Fusion earned yet another win on Dec. 28 against Geneseo, prevailing 4-1 to move to 5-2-1 on the season.

A pair of first-period tallies got Fusion in front for good, with Gavin Rodman ultimately netting two goals and the others going to Alex Kirkby and John LaPlante. Dan Devendorf, John Eichenlofer and Calen Brown had one assist apiece.