VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Peony Fest, an annual precursor to summer, will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse Museum at 46 Canton St. in Baldwinsville.

The peony display garden features many varieties of herbaceous peonies flaunting their glorious blooms and summery fragrance each May and June.

These Heritage Peonies were cultivated from the Indian Spring Farms Inc., which had its origins on the 1920s. The peony farms went out of business in the early depression years. The cultivation and propagation of the farm’s root stock, thanks to the vision and planning by former museum gardener extraordinaire, Doris Cross, continues to thrive. Cross was responsible for rescuing the peonies and creating their permanent home in the small gardens surrounding the old schoolhouse building in McHarrie Park.

Also featured will be live music from the Harmonic Dirt Duo, Avalon and The Fire Within throughout the day.

One special highlight of the day will be the Peony Flower Show where anyone from the community is encouraged to bring a favorite peony bloom from their garden to show and compete. Water-filled containers will be provided for all peony entries. Everyone who comes to the Fest is eligible to vote from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Garden enthusiasts are limited to entering a maximum of five blooms which must be at least eight inches in length but no more than 12 inches. The prized cut stems can be entered into the show between 9 a.m. and noon. Balloting ends at 3 p.m., so be sure to come out, vote for your favorite bloom on display and see who earns first, second and third People’s Choice ribbons.

Participating again this year will be a variety of local and regional artists and artisans whose offerings include antique jewelry, photography, framed canvas art, nature-themed stationery, wreaths, magnets, glass jewelry, alpaca wool products, hand-crafted doll clothes, original wood crafts, quilted tote bags, unique quilted items such as wine carriers, and other beautiful artistic endeavors. Demonstrations and products created by the artisans will be for sale throughout the day on the park grounds around the museum beginning at 10 a.m.

The Baldwinsville Women’s Garden Club will be selling various perennials and cut flowers, the Baldwinsville Library will be on hand, the museum board is sponsoring a bake sale, raffle and silent auction as well as selling assorted vintage and collectable gardening and flower books.

Another very special part of the event this year is a peony blossom sale from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Heritage Gardens.

For $1 per bloom, buyers can select their own blossom choices from the garden to create unique bouquets. Museum volunteers will be on hand to personally cut the blooms each person chooses to buy, take home and enjoy!

The Museum Gift Shop will also be open and will be full of wonderful peony-themed items, Baldwinsville-themed coverlets, mugs, t-shirts and more to purchase.