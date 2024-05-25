By Anna Edwards

Baldwinsville’s annual Seneca River Days will be arriving on June 7-8, bringing community fun for all ages. The tradition celebrates the riverside community and raises funds for local programs.

This will mark the 29th year of the community celebration which will be taking place at Paper Mill Island in Baldwinsville.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

Opening night will include food trucks, fireworks, and live performances by Vote for Pete, the B’ville Pep Band and Dirtroad Ruckus.

Friday’s admission is set at $5 per person and free for kids 12 and under.

Fireworks will be around 9:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, and admission will be free.

There will be stage entertainment, food trucks, face painting, henna tattoos, trivia, games, and a magic show.

New this year will be an area with games for children that emphasize Rotary values such as peace building and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, and basic education and literacy.

Saturday will end with the Duck Pluck and prize giveaway, which will begin at 6 p.m.

The event allows fourteen children to pick the winning ducks.

The owners of the winning ducks will receive prizes ranging from the $1,000 grand cash prize to gift cards, packages, and dining around Baldwinsville.

Duck tickets can be purchased for $5 per single ticket, $4.17 for a Six-Quack (which includes 6-24 tickets), or a Flock of 25 tickets (or more) for $4 per ticket.

The tickets can be bought in person or online.

Scott Northrup, the event chair for Seneca River Days, said the event allows people to have a good time while helping their local area and neighbors.

“I think the idea of a family-fun event that is cost conscious and gives back to the community has been a driving factor in the event’s success,” Northrup said.

The event is a fundraiser for the Baldwinsville Rotary Club and proceeds are given back to the community through programs such as the school “Backpack Program,” Bee Full Pantry, Bville Meals on Wheels, and Baldwinsville Food Pantry.

Past events have raised over $15,000 for charities and not-for-profits.

“Much of this goes directly back to the Baldwinsville community,” Northrup said.

Visit senecariverdays.com for more information on the Seneca River Days or to buy duck tickets.