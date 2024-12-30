LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – The Liverpool Central School District offers a Pre-K program for four-year-olds. To be eligible for the 2025- 2026 school year, a child must:

3 Reside in the Liverpool Central School District

3 Have a birthdate between Dec. 2, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2021

This program is partially funded by a state grant and is subject to the passage of the New York State budget. If you complete the registration process and your child qualifies for the program, they could be enrolled at one of the following contracted sites:

– ChildTime – Morgan Road

– County North Children’s Center Inc.

– Northminster Early Childhood Center

– PEACE Inc./Head Start – Liverpool

– Shining Stars Daycare, Inc. – Liverpool

– True North Center for Children

All programs are full day, five days a week and follow the Liverpool Central School District calendar. Instruction is consistent with New York State Pre-Kindergarten learning standards which focus on a child’s social/emotional, cognitive and physical development, as well as building foundational literacy skills.

Transportation to and from the program is the responsibility of parents/guardians and students must attend the program five days a week to maintain their seat. Eligible children of families who submit the interest form and complete the registration process will be considered for enrollment until all seats are full. Completed registrations received after all seats are full will be placed on a waiting list until a seat becomes available. Unfortunately, seats are not guaranteed.

The Pre-K Interest Form will be available online beginning Jan. 6 at liverpool.k12.ny.us/schools/expandedpre-k/index.

