JEHS seniors recently signed to play sports at the college level. These students include Peyton Bates – SUNY Cortland – cross country/track, Erin LaVancha – OCC – softball, Casey Ryan – D’Youville – lacrosse, Wyatt Werth – Utica College – lacrosse, Haley Root – Vermont State University – soccer and Abbie Ahern – St. Bonaventure – softball.