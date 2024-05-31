In April, the staff at Baltimore Woods Nature Center is focused on helping people explore nature in all its forms. From guided Forest Therapy Walks to de-stress in nature to hiking around searching for amphibians, there is something for everyone at Baltimore Woods!

June 1 (9:00am-12:00pm) and June 5 (5:00-7:00pm): Stewardship Work Days

Come be a part of our volunteer work teams at Baltimore Woods and help us steward the preserve for all to enjoy! For June, we will be focusing on preparing a new trail that’s set to open this year! You can help be a part of building the next trail for visitors to enjoy at Baltimore Woods. These volunteer projects are for ages 14 and up. Participants 14-18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should plan to meet the Land Steward in the main parking lot at the start of the work day. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. More information and sign-up forms can be found at www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 2: Family Forest Therapy Walk 1:00-3:00pm

Come join us for a nature immersion experience for the whole family where everyday stresses are released. You can experience fun ways to be with nature with your children in this spring season on a guided Forest Therapy/Shinrin Yoku Walk led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide. As you enjoy time with your family and others in the forest, you will have a chance to share with others what you are noticing in any way you would like to (words, movement, gestures and even silence). The walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. If you are an adult accompanying a child on a Forest Therapy Walk, you are encouraged to allow yourself to also take part in the program, find your inner child, and trust that everyone will receive what they need in the experience. Program for ages 5 and up. Space is limited. Online pre-registration is required. $9 for ages 5-15, $30 for ages 16 and up. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 7: Return of the Bioblitz 10:00am-12:00pm

At the start of fall we held a month-long bioblitz, but now it returns with summer approaching. Didn’t join us last time? That’s okay! Start off our citizen science event with us as we review how to use the iNaturalist app while working together to identify different species to contribute to our understanding of Baltimore Woods. This bioblitz will run from June 7 to July 7 allowing us to catalog our spring and summer wildlife. Program for adults. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 14: Amphibian Pursuit 10:00am-12:00pm

Let’s take a hike around our pond and forests to look for the frogs, toads, tadpoles, salamanders, and newts that live at Baltimore Woods. Even though we are well past the peak of the spring peeper chorus and the spotted salamander migration, amphibians are still creating a vibrant and lively symphony around The Woods in different ways. The ample light of the near-solstice sun means nature is at its highest level of activity. Join us to discover what the amphibians are up to during this season. Program for adults. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 15: Sketching Nature Series: Pond Creatures 10:00am –12:00pm

A bustling community of creatures lives just below the surface of Phillip’s Pond, from water boatmen to newts. In this sketching program, we will use pond nets to get a closer look at some of this pond life. Then, we’ll practice recording our observations through sketching and nature journaling. All drawing materials will be provided. Program for families and adults. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 22: Summer Solstice Forest Therapy Walk 9:30am-12:30pm

Experience nature in a unique way on a guided Forest Therapy Walk throughout Baltimore Woods! Forest

Therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as Shinrin Yoku. Led by June

Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves

in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest. This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a

tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks. Program is for ages 14 and up. Cost: $30. Baltimore Woods is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.

June 22: That’s Ferntastic! 1:30-3:30pm

Is it possible for a group of plants to connect people across time and space? Ferns, with their elegant fiddleheads and graceful fronds, have survived for millennia and fascinated people for generations. Take a walk with Naturalist Tom Meier to meet the ferns of Baltimore Woods and discover what makes these ancient plants so “ferntastic.” Program is for adults. $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Pre-register online at www.baltimorewoods.org.