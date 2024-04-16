Eva Woodworth, of Liverpool, was one of three SUNY Oneonta students who spent spring break in Valencia, Spain, at the 20th Annual International Conference on Technology, Knowledge, and Society, hosted by the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

Working with department of philosophy faculty member Daniel Patrone, Woodworth and the other student researchers spent six months examining institutional compliance with safety and reporting regulations in research involving rDNA technology and synthetic biology.

They traveled to Spain to present their paper, “Biosafety and Transparency in the Review and Oversight of Research Involving Potentially Dangerous Biotechnology.” They spent a week in Spain, sharing their findings and networking with professionals from around the world.

Woodworth is studying sociology at SUNY Oneonta.

“I thoroughly enjoyed our research trip to Spain,” she said. “It is always great to experience another culture/environment, but seeing our research presented at an international conference and learning about research conducted by researchers from around the world was incredible. I am very grateful for Dr. Patrone for giving us the opportunity to do this.”

The students’ research and presentation were funded by a SUNY Oneonta Faculty Research and Creative Activities Grant, the D’Antonio Student Travel Award and the Tony Rhoda Award in Applied Ethics.