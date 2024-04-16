JAMESVILLE-DEWITT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – The Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District hosted the opening ceremony for its newly renovated Lyndon Field softball complex on April 9.

The modernized complex contains brand new roofed dugouts, elevated bleachers for spectators, and surrounding fencing with red toppers as well as an improved double batting cage, a new flagpole and new banners, and redone sidewalks in the vicinity.

The playing facilities, located at the bottom of the hill past the high school on Edinger Drive in DeWitt, are set to be utilized by J-D softball players for years to come, from Little League age onward through high school.

Taking place right before Jamesville-DeWitt’s varsity and JV teams squared off against Fulton, the ceremony started with remarks from J-D Superintendent Peter Smith.

Smith began by acknowledging the “fantastic” 70-degree weather that late afternoon, saying, “What an unbelievable day we have today.”

He mentioned that the now-completed project was realized with the help of the “Swing For the Fences Campaign” that from spring to following spring raised $64,362 between team members, coaches, the Jamesville-DeWitt All Sports Booster Club, J-D families, and other community organizations and outside donors. There had also been raffles, other fundraising events, and an ongoing bag sale to collect funding.

On March 1, 2022 Smith received a letter proposing the campaign that numerous district families had signed off on in order to support “some much-needed and desired improvements” for the softball complex, and within two weeks of receiving the letter, the district had its first official meeting to discuss how to approach the renovation process. The five-figure check was later presented at the J-D School Board’s April 17, 2023 meeting.

“To bring a project like this to fruition requires vision, a plan, execution and a lot of follow-through,” Smith said.

The superintendent also singled out by name a few of the contributors that made the project a reality, including the district’s late business administrator Tim Decker, who he said “enthusiastically jumped on the idea” for “Swing For the Fences” before passing away in June 2022 from a short illness, just as the campaign was getting underway.

“Tim would’ve absolutely loved to be here today,” Smith said. “It is correct to say that this project was successful in part due to the financial forethought and the planning of Mr. Tim Decker.”

Before J-D senior Alex Bronchetti was introduced to sing the national anthem at the opening ceremony, Smith drew the attention of those gathered to the flagpole in center field.

The flag that was hung had previously flown over the United States Capitol in February in honor of Liam Zoghby, a J-D graduate, known softball fan and Syracuse University student who passed away in January at the age of 22.

“We all know that softball runs deep in the Zoghby family, and we’re pleased that we can include this in our opening ceremony,” Smith said.

Smith also recognized local resident David Aitken for serving as a point person for the area softball community and for his efforts “working diligently behind the scenes in countless ways” on behalf of the project.

Later, president of the board of education Joe Gross thanked the rest of the school board for their approval of the project, partners involved like Ashley McGraw Architects and LeChase Construction for coordinating the project and preparing the site after the close of last year’s softball season, and primary contractors Davis Wallbridge Inc. and E-J Electric for site work and installation of the complex’s new features.

J-D Athletic Director Fred Wheeler encouraged a round of applause for the donors to the campaign for the difference they made, the coaches at all levels for the work they put in, and the booster club for going “above and beyond” to secure needed materials for the home field enhancements.

Some of the varsity softball players themselves—seniors Stella White, Sophia Zoghby, Celia Linkiewicz, Kaira McMahon, Amanda Aitken and Emily Bulone—then hit the field to extend their gratitude.

They said they were excited to be playing their last season in the renovated complex, and they thanked district administrators for giving support “every step of the way” as well as families and volunteers for investing their time and energy into the softball program.

Prior to the improvement project being finished, Jeff Cantor, J-D’s varsity softball coach since 2016, said the JV dugouts had not had roofs since right around the time he assumed he began coaching.

He said the ones used before were made of a rubbery material and were split and destroyed by the weight of rain and snow over time.

Cantor, whose team won by a score of 15 to nothing on April 9, said the new covered dugouts will shield players from rain and intense sunlight during games and practices, while the black fencing stretching over to the parking lot will let people park in the lot’s front row without feeling as concerned that their vehicles will be dented or shattered by foul balls.

Ceremonial balls were handed to Cantor, the Little League’s president Chad Corcoran and treasurer Matt Doran, and the booster club’s treasurer Marc Peterson and vice president Mandy King, while one ball was being saved for the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. All donors to the “Swing For the Fences” campaign are listed on the plaque behind home plate.

Just before Smith shouted “play ball!” there was a ribbon cutting, and to represent the past, present and future of J-D softball, 2017 graduate Makenzie Keeler, current sophomore varsity player Savannah Schnorr and sixth grade Little Leaguer Asha Viswanathan threw the first pitch, with the three standing together and tossing underhand to a row of crouched catchers.

Coming with additional enhancements like greater accessibility for those with mobility impairments, the Lyndon Field upgrades are part of the second phase of the district’s $33 million capital project that was approved by residents in 2019 and which is largely funded by state building aid.