LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – More than 200 leading middle and high school VEX Robotics students and mentors from around New York state united at the Liverpool High School Gymnasium on Feb. 3 for the Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition. The action-packed tournament featured 35 teams who competed with and against other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges, made possible its by sponsors, the Liverpool Central School District, REC Foundation and The Liverpool Foundation for Education.

Among the competitors were teams from Liverpool, Baldwinsville, West Genesee and Skaneateles.

Participants competed for the championship title by strategically executing the game VEX Over Under, driving robots they designed, built and programmed from the ground up using the VEX Robotics Design System.

The Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition is one of a series of VEX Robotics Competitions taking place internationally throughout the year. VEX Robotics is the world’s fastest growing competitive robotics program for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges around the world, with more than 7,300 teams from 26 countries that participate in more than 400 VEX Robotics Competition events worldwide. The competition season culminates each spring, with the highly-anticipated VEX Robotics Competition World Championship event, uniting top qualifying teams from local, state and international VEX Robotics Competitions.

“The technological economy of the future depends on equipping today’s youth with the tools necessary to become tomorrow’s leading innovators,” said Ray Dromms, a retired engineer of Welch Allyn/Hill-Rom. “This tournament provides kids with an engaging hands-on learning experience that promotes a passion for science and technology – instilling in them an appreciation for the field and an enthusiasm to pursue STEM-related education and careers.”

The VEX Robotics Competition is managed by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership and project management, honed through building robots and competing with like-minded students from the community in a pulse-pounding, exciting, non-traditional environment. The VEX Robotics Design System was built from the ground up and designed to be an affordable, accessible and scalable platform used to teach science, technology, engineering and math education worldwide.

More information about the VEX Robotics Competition is available at Roboticseducation.org or at RobotEvents.com.