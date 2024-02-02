Sarah Gentile

Director of Fine Arts

In 2017-2018 West Genesee High School established the WGHS Chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA). This year an induction ceremony into the NHSDA was held on Jan. 11 to welcome the eight new members.

Induction into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) Secondary Program is earned through the accumulation of at least 30 points awarded for dance activities such as dance classes, rehearsals, performances, research, workshops, or community service activities, alongside a GPA of at least 85.

Their dance grade must be 93 or above. In addition, the prospective student’s demonstration of collaborative teamwork, motivation, and leadership in the many aspects of dance (e.g., choreography, performance, mentoring, and production) are factors in the determination of eligibility for induction. The goals of this program are to promote life-long learning in the field of dance and to encourage an understanding of and an appreciation for dance as an art form. This is one of the highest honor programs for dance in the United States.

Congratulations to the students from West Genesee High School who were eligible for membership and were inducted in January 2024: Enya Dafoe, Julia Kelly, Lilyanna Kupiec, Lila Parrott, Juliana Scialdone, Kyra Vargas, Rebecca Vella, and Hannah Wood.