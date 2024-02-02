Clara “Clarie” Marie (Davidson) Reed of Manlius, formerly of Cazenovia, born June 24, 1931, in Shelbyville, TN, went to be with our Lord, on Jan. 30, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Joe Harrison Davidson and Clara Winford Davidson, and wife of Ray L. Reed, Jr. (predeceased). She graduated from Shelbyville Central High School and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

Clarie was formerly employed at Cazenovia College and Manlius Pebble Hill School. She volunteered at the Erie Canal Museum and was active in Literacy Volunteers. She was a member of the Fayetteville Methodist Church, Monday Evening Club, Manlius Historical Society, Towpath Quilt Guild and a 50-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Her hobbies included crewel embroidery and making decorative quilt wall hangings. She loved gardening, was an excellent cook and also an avid reader.

Clarie had many life-long friends, who were blessed by her warmth, grace and Southern charm. She is survived by daughters, Suzanne (Nelson) Kidder, and Julia (John) Bowden, son, Joshua (Cindy) Reed and grandsons, Taylor and Eric Bowden. She will be laid to rest in the Welsh Church Cemetery in Nelson. A memorial service is planned for the summer; Mathewsonforani.com.