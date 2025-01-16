Maggie Rose Bowers, 87, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2025. She was born in Livingston, TN.

Maggie moved to Skaneateles at an early age. She was a cook and operated Johnny T’s restaurant for years. She then opened her own business called The Willowbrook that she ran for years as well.

She also worked at Mercy Rehab as a cook until she retired. Maggie loved her vegetable gardens and her flowers. Maggie was a firm believer in the lord and her faith was strong. Rest in peace Maggie.

No services are planned at this time. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.