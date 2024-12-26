Richard Gilbert, 75, passed away on Dec. 24, 2024, in Syracuse.

Richard Gilbert was born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Syracuse to Edgar Gilbert and Frances Gilbert.

Richard graduated from CW Baker High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in animal life sciences from Cornell University. Dick started his career with the Onondaga Health department, retiring as a county health supervisor where he oversaw the Vector Control Unit.

Outside of work, he helped manage the “Fellowship Farm” on Filkins Road near Lysander. He was deeply involved in the horse community where he became the master of the fox hounds for the Stonehedge Hunt Club. As such, he also showed horses on a regular basis and won multiple ribbons for excellence.

Dick loved working with children and was actively involved with the Ox Creek Calvary 4-H Club.

Richard married Judith on March 31, 1973, in Baldwinsville. The couple adopted two children, Richard Gilbert, Jr, currently of Pennellville, N.Y., and Rachel Sady, currently of Poultney, VT.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judith Gilbert, his two children, Richard Gilbert, Jr., and Rachel Sady, brother in-law, Ralph Gable, sister in-law, Dorothy Gable.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Gilbert and mother, Frances Gilbert.

The visitation for Richard Gilbert will be on Thursday, Jan. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. Memorial donations can be made in Richard’s name to Mars Hill Broadcasting, Syracuse, New York.