CENTRAL NEW YORK – Through six games this season the West Genesee ice hockey team had remained undefeated, but it could not maintain this perfect mark through the end of December.

Cicero-North Syracuse arrived at Shove Park on Dec. 19 and, buoyed by tremendous goaltending from Trevor Smith, stayed in it all the way, eventually earning a 3-3 tie.

Even with most of the game in the Northstars’ end the Wildcats could not put the game away, Smith thwarting the attack and piling up 40 overall saves, more than twice the total of 19 from Luke Beck.

Up 1-0 through one period WG saw C-NS pull even, 2-2, by the time they reached the third period and another tense exchange of goals.

Luke Alfieri, Jonah Vormwold and Carson Berg got the Wildcats’ goals, with Christian Ball, Cole Hunter and Jackson Pensabene joining Alfiri in the assist column.

Jase Knopp had a part in every C-NS scoring play, finding the net once and assisting on goals by Andrew Gabor and Emmit Porter. Dylan Ling and Chase Mearon also had assists.

This followed a 7-1 win over Fayetteville-Manlius at Cicero Twin Rinks earlier in the week. Building a 7-0 advantage through two periods the Wildcats got a three-goal hat trick from Vormwold, with Nick Meluni getting a goal and two assists. Matt Schneid added three assists as Ball, Mike Vetter and Jacob Pensabene also had goals.

Right after the C-NS tie the Wildcats were in action again on Dec. 20 against Section V’s Victor at Shove Park, and were right back in the win column, too as it prevailed 3-1 over the Blue Devils.

Neither team scored until the second, when WG converted twice to negate Victor’s lone goal. An insurance tally was added as Jacob Pensabene got two of those goals and assisted on the other, by Meluni. Jackson Pensabene had two assists, as did Christian Ball, with Vormwald adding an assist.

Skaneateles was pushed by Whitesboro in their head-to-head matchup Dec. 19, trailing late before rallying and forcing overtime, where the Lakers pulled it out by a 3-2 margin.

Through two periods Whitesboro was up 1-0, seeing Mason Stanton work his way to 35 saves. Yet Skaneateles converted twice in the third period, answering a Whitesboro tally, setting up the OT game-winner.

Luke Bobbett had a part in every scoring play with a goal and two assists. Luke Mizro had a goal and assist, with Kaden Rutledge getting the other goal. Sutton Paro and Luke Logan earned assists.

In girls ice hockey Skaneateles remains undefeated and fairly close to unchallenged, with the Lakers rolling again on Dec. 19 as it defeated Oswego 6-0 at Crisafulli Rink.

A three-goal first period put Skaneateles in control, which it repeated in the final period after a quiet mid-game stretch as Genevieve Smart keyed both surges with her career-best four assists.

Lily Kennedy and Grace Marquardt had two goals apiece. Cora Major and Macie MacKay also converted, with Major getting two assists and Makayla Barron a single assist. Brooke Coffey, in goal, stopped all 16 shots she faced.

By that same margin Skaneateles blasted Massena 7-1 a night later at Allyn Arena, though it was tight for quite a while, the Lakers tied 1-1 through one period and only up 2-1 before a third-period surge of five unanswered goals.

Marquardt’s two goals and two assists led the late push. Smart had a goal and three assists, with Major and Kennedy both getting a goal and assist. Barron and Evelyn McNally converted as Layla Smart had two assists and single assists went to Jessica Savage and Elizabeth Schneid.