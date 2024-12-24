Jeffrey A. Egan, age 79, passed away Dec. 11, 2025, from ALS at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, N.Y., with his sister Jennifer by his side. Jeff accepted his diagnosis of ALS and dealt with it with incredible determination and courage.

Jeff was a lifetime resident of Syracuse and a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University. Jeff spent his career doing what he loved most – skiing. After a short time as a competitive ski racer in Montana he returned to Syracuse and became the coach of the Syracuse University ski team, a position he held for 36 years.

His teams won numerous league titles and participated in many regional and national championships. Jeff was voted coach of the year for the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association in 1984. He later served on the board of directors of the National Collegiate Ski Association and became president of the United States Ski and Snowboard Association, where he was voted coach of the year in 2012.

Jeff coached hundreds of Syracuse University students during his career. He taught them to ski faster, but more importantly he taught them about life and how to deal with life’s obstacles. Jeff loved his skiers. Many of them went on to very successful careers and later accredited their success to the life lessons they learned from their coach.

Jeff retired from coaching in 2017. Soon after you could find him at Toggenburg or Labrador, skiing with friends and his family. He was a great coach to his grandchildren as well. Jeff was a talented house painter in the summer months and owned a painting company with his close friend Jim Morris.

Jeff is predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Ruth Egan, and his wife June Egan who passed away in September. June was a loving wife who was by Jeff’s side throughout most of his career at SU – they worked as a team at racing events. During Jeff’s illness, she was by his side daily, helping him through his challenges with ALS and they were able to be together when June took her last breath.

Jeff is survived by his step children Christine Haslam and Eric (Allison) Haslam and grandchildren Virgil, Henry and Brooke. He also leaves behind his sister Jennifer Egan and her children Mee Hye Cunningham, Jin Sook and Bhola Swizdor.