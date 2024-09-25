June C. Egan, aged 74, passed away on Sept. 20, 2024. She was a beloved mother and nana, wife and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

June was born in Boston, where she spent her formative years. She went on to attend SUNY Cortland and later became a health teacher with the Alcohol-Drug Abuse Prevention Education Program (ADAPEP) in the Syracuse City Schools. Additionally, she and her husband were involved in college ski racing. Throughout her career, she touched the lives of many students over several decades.

June is survived by her husband Jeffrey Egan, her children, Christine Haslam and Eric (Allison) Haslam, and her grandchildren, Virgil, Henry and Brooke. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date.