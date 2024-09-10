Richard VanTassell, 89, of Baldwinsville, passed away Sept. 6, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital.

A 1952 graduate of Baldwinsville Academy, he worked at Western Electric/AT&T for 36 years as a supervisor, and served in the U.S. Army after the Korean War.

He was active in Masons, Eastern Star, Baldwinsville Theatre Guild, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Dick played on and coached many softball teams and enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, cornhole and playing Words With Friends. To know him was to love him!

Richard was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Mary Ellen (Letterman) VanTassell; brothers, James, John and Donald VanTassell; grandson: Ryan Bilyeu.

He is survived by daughters, Deborah Taylor (Gregg Bilyeu), Sherry (Robert) Koepka, Cindy (Daniel) Walser; grandchildren, Joshua (Korrie) Taylor, Sean Taylor (Sherry Landers), Brooks (Jena) Koepka, Chase Koepka (Samantha Martini), Zachary Victory, Katelyn Zack and the whole Daniel Walser family; great-grandchildren: Trent, Breahna and Tatum Taylor, Crew Koepka, Lucy Victory, Kyle and Kelsey Fulgraf; great-great-grandson, Tanner Sitts: sisters-in-law, Barbara Quinn and Barbara VanTassell: several nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. There will be no services.