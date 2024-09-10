CAZENOVIA — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Cazenovia will meet at the Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, Madison County, New York, on Tuesday, the seventeenth day of September 2024 at 7:00 p.m., for the purpose of the Comprehensive Review Special Board presenting the Draft Comprehensive Plan to the Town Board. Notice is further given that the Town Board in the form of a special meeting shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.

September 10, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman,

Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia