Dana E. Coye, 100, of Skaneateles, died peacefully on Aug. 18, 2024. He was born in Jamesville, to Monte and Edith Coye on May 5, 1924.

He began his education in a one room school house on Coye Road, graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy, and CCBI. He was a WWII veteran, army staff sergeant, and served in the South Pacific. After the war he worked for Continental Can in Syracuse. Later, Dana owned and operated, with his wife, Dorothy, The Skaneateles Bakery for nearly 30 years. This legendary meeting place always provided people with their “favorite treats.” Dana and Dorothy met in church and were married on Aug. 31, 1946.

They enjoyed traveling throughout the world, gardening, bird watching, and living and boating, on Skaneateles Lake.

He actively served his community through his membership in The Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Dana had been a Skaneateles Rotarian since 1962, and was one of the founding members of the famous Father’s Day Breakfast put on by the Rotary Club. He also was a member of the Masons and The American Legion.

Dana is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, of 78 years, Connie (John) Bouck, James (Judy) Coye, grandchildren, Jenny (Mark) Tremblay, Ryan (Samantha) Coye, and step grandchildren, Terri Clay, David (Eva) Bouck, Jennifer (Federico) Solmi. 9 great grandchildren with the newest addition, Shiloh Tremblay. Nephews, David (Jean) Coye, Dale (Bev) Coye, and niece, Gwen Coye and Mary Ellen Coye. He was predeceased by his brother, Don, sister-in-law Joyce, and nephew, Gary Coye.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Skaneateles United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.