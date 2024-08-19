VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – The Travelers Club of Baldwinsville will hold an open house together with the first meeting of its 2024-2025 session on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Baldwinsville Public Library Community Room.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

The object of the Travelers Club is the pursuit of knowledge by studying the world around us. While many of our members do share their travel experiences, it is not an organization for group travel.

Since many members have been asked about the Travelers Club, the organization wanted to remind local women both of its existence and of its eagerness to welcome and share with any other women who may wish to join.

Membership in the club is not restricted to Baldwinsville residents.

The Travelers Club has a rich history.

It was formed In October 1896, when a group of women met in Baldwinsville not just to socialize but to discuss their need for intellectual stimulation. They decided to study literature and agreed the subject matter for the first year would be Shakespeare’s MacBeth and King Lear.

The group called themselves the “University Extension Center of Baldwinsville” to allow the members to use research books from the state library. The name was soon changed to the “Shakespeare Club,” and interest in the club grew rapidly.

After two years of studying Shakespeare, the focus of the group shifted to foreign countries. The name was changed to the “Travelers Club,” which it remains today.

The women’s goal was to increase their knowledge of the world around them.

As most of the members had little or no opportunity to travel, this group became a wonderful resource for information about people, places and ideas new to them.

Today, that tradition of personal growth through knowledge continues. The Travelers Club of Baldwinsville meets one Friday afternoon each month from September through April at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Every year the club decides on a topic of study and each monthly presentation reflects some aspect of that topic.

In recent years, the focus of the group has widened to include topics of local and national interest in addition to international interests. This year’s study topic is “The American Experience.”

Members are encouraged to participate in the monthly meetings by volunteering to give presentations and/or serve refreshments.

If you are interested in attending the open house and meeting on Sept. 13, or any other monthly meeting, please contact Sue Bielec at [email protected] or Deb

Bojarski at [email protected].