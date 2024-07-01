Janet M. Cowherd, 91, of Cazenovia died peacefully on June 27, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clayton and Alberta Helmer. After high school she studied business and was employed by the Mid York Press. She met the love of her life, Robert C. Cowherd and they were married 69 years until his death on Feb. 11, 2023. They lived briefly in Syracuse and the past 69 years in Cazenovia.

Janet was a homemaker and mother of five children and dedicated many years of volunteer service to CAVAC. She enjoyed sewing, reading and her camp at Raquette Lake; most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

She is survived by her children, Robert Cowherd (Wendie), Leslie Cowherd (Karen), Susan Volz (John Bianchini), Daniel Cowherd, and Brian Cowherd (George); grandchildren, Robert Cowherd (Sarah), Linsey Gordon (Michael), Kevin Volz (Mary), Kyle Volz (Bridget), Kendra Kimber (Josh), Tyler Cowherd (Jocelyn), Morgan Trush (John); great-grandchildren, Ruby, Clayton, Storey, Silas, Hunter, Barret, Mirra, Everet, Mila and Charlie.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia.

Contributions may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or Wanderers Rest, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032

