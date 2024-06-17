Barbara Jean Thurston, born Feb. 1, 1931, in Fenner, passed on June 13, 2024, comfortably at her residence in Cazenovia. Well known as Barb, Ma, GMa and GiGi, she always brought laughter and enjoyment to people around her.

She is survived by her grandson, Jeremey Sellen and wife, Alison Sellen with two great-grandsons, Owen and Austin Sellen; granddaughter, Jessica Wheeler and partner, Matthew Magee with two great granddaughters, Elizabeth Wheeler and Sarenity Magee; along with some amazing friends that were more like family.

Barb was a strong willed, stubborn minded, kind, loving and large-hearted soul that made memorable impacts in many people’s lives. May she rest in peace knowing she raised strong grandchildren along with imprinting countless hearts.

A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Erieville Cemetery in Erieville. Condolences for Barbara’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.