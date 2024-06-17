Cathy Herrling, of Elbridge, and Tim Herrling of Auburn, and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gallager of Fountain Hills, AZ, formerly of Elbridge, are pleased to announce Robert C. Gallager and Elizabeth J. (Herrling) Gallager happily married June 1, 2024.

Surrounded by family and friends, they exchanged vows at their childhood church, St. Patrick’s in Jordan, and were married by Fr. DeLorenzo followed by dinner and dancing at the Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles.

Bob graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School. He attended St. Bonaventure earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and later a master’s degree from Southern Utah University. He is now an assistant men’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University.

Liz graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School. She attended Binghamton University earning a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and English and later lived in Seoul, Korea. She is now employed by Foundever, an international technology company as a client dDirector.

They reside in Perrysburg, Ohio, together with their dogs Lola and Julian.