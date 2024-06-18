Celeste Mantone D’Amico passed away peacefully on June 12, 2024, due to complications of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Celeste graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish teaching and master’s degree in library science. She was also a stay-at-home mom when her children were young. She had a long career as a library/media specialist in the Baldwinsville, Skaneateles and Moravia Central School Districts.

Celeste is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Tom D’Amico, three children and their spouses, Adam (Leslie) Laura (Greg) David (Kelsey) seven grandchildren, sister Valerie Streuss and a very special friend since childhood, Ronnie Horowitz.

There will be no calling hours or services. If desired, donations may be made to Skaneateles Library Association children’s room.

