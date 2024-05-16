Patricia S. Blackwell, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2024. She was born to the late Wilbert E. Scheu and Genevieve H. (Pestka) Scheu on Feb. 18, 1939, the youngest of four children.

She was married to the late David E. Blackwell for 58 years. She is lovingly remembered by her three sons, Gregory D. of King Ferry, N.Y., Christopher D. (Annette) of East Greenwich, RI, and Geoffrey D. (Tracey) of Skaneateles and nine grandchildren. Patricia was a graduate of Orchard Park High School and Potsdam University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching. Her career involved teaching and education in many ways.

She enjoyed volunteering and participating in the community with activities including the Creamery Museum, garden club, Skaneateles Music Guild, bridge, book club (as an avid reader), Historical Society, Garden Club and as a driver with FISH of Skaneateles. She was a member of the Skaneateles Country Club and previously enjoyed golf and tennis. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, genealogy and traveling with Dave over the years.

She relished her grandchildren and attending as many sporting events, musicals and theater performances as she could. Her beloved grandchildren Alexander, Emily, Calvin, Benjamin, Michael, Grace, Ava, Charlotte and Patrick enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, summers and her recent 85th birthday.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Skaneateles Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to Laker Limo, 1130 Mottville Road, Skaneateles or a favorite charitable organization.

