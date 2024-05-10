George Randall, a lifelong resident of Skaneateles, passed away on May 6, 2024. Born in 1933 to Ethan and Jane Randall, George graduated from Skaneateles High School class of 1951, and continued his education at Syracuse University where he met his future wife. George attended Upstate Medical School followed by an OB/GYN residency and eventually a fellowship in GYN Oncology at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

George served honorably in the USAF for 21 years before returning to Skaneateles where he continued to practice OB/GYN Oncology for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, fixing things around the house (he could fix anything), and spending time playing his clarinet in the Auburn Civic Band.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sydney; his daughters, Sharon, Cindy Taylor (Chris), Margie and Pam; and his granddaughter Courtney Carlile (Alex).

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn.

