Jennifer S. Hines Cook, 52, of Baldwinsville passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Jennifer was born Dec. 12, 1971, in Oswego to Donald E. and Carol A. Hines. She was a graduate of Hannibal High School and attended SUNY Oswego. Jennifer was employed as a receptionist at several local veterinarian offices and was currently employed as the office manager at Metropolitan Signs.

Jennifer will be remembered for her love of animals. She would accept and care for anyone or anything, whether it was an animal or human. She was a warrior who fought for many years against lyme disease, never giving up. Jennifer loved her family, friends and her amazing sense of humor will leave a void in the lives of many. Her heart and convictions were as wide as the great outdoors that she so enjoyed.

While they say opposites attract, that was true of Bruce and Jennifer. They were the love of each other’s lives. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bruce; her parents, Donald and Carol Hines; her sisters, Deanna (Tim) Ware, Michele Frawley, Pam Power and Jeneane Lach; her brother, Scott Masclee; her mother-in-law, Jelenne Cook; sister-in-law, TJ (Gary) Staves; her fur babies, Chester and Penny as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Donald and Norma Hines; her maternal grandparents, Palmer and Madeline Hutchinson and by her brother-in-law, Randy Frawley.

A celebration of life will be held for Jennifer at a later date. In Jennifer’s memory, contributions may be made to the Oswego County SPCA, P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069 or to the CNY SPCA, 5878 East Molly Road, Syracuse, NY 13211. Condolences for Cook and Hines families may be left at brownfuneralhomefulton.com.