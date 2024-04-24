Born in Rome, N.Y., on March 31, 1937, Joan Beverly Livingston passed from this life on Friday, April 19, 2024.

A private family burial will be in Fayetteville Cemetery with a memorial service Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Dewitt Community Church, Miller Commons, 3600 Erie Blvd. East.

Joan was a caring soul who lit up a room with her stylish clothing and dry sense of humor. Plagued with rheumatic fever at age 9 and home from school for most of the year, she kept up with her Lyncourt School class and graduated in 1955 from Central Tech in Syracuse.

Joan’s first job was in accounting at Hathaway Bakery in Lyncourt. Her next accounting job was at the Prosperity Company, using a comptometer, forerunner to the desk computer. She also worked in accounts receivable for Syracuse Supply Company and was a valued employee for more than 25 years.

In 1963, she met and married the love of her life, Robert Livingston.

Joan mothered and cared for eight cats and dogs, she was a volunteer for several senior organizations. She loved to travel and made many trips to Europe and also visited all 50 states. Joan attended Dewitt Community Church for more than 35 years and was a lifetime member of the Gem & Mineral Society of Syracuse.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert; sister Shirley and husband Michael Byers, of Syracuse; and a niece, Abigail Ferretti (Andrew), of Rockville, MD; and two nephews, Joshua Byers (Barbara) of Harlan, IA, and Elisha Byers (Amy), of Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Syracuse (humanecny.org), Tiger Haven, in Kingsport, TN, a no kill shelter for big cats (tigerhaven.org), or your favorite charity.

