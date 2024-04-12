Lisa Bogart Corfield, cherished wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 10, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her father, Reverend Wesley C. Bogart; mother, Joyce Pullen; step-mother, Edith Bogart; and sisters, Debra Bogart Saville and Penny Bogart Fay.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Timothy Corfield; her children, Cassandra (Shane) Klimek, Allan (Haley) Klimek, Thomas (Sarah) Corfield, and Liam Corfield; her seven grandchildren, Gavin, Carter, Sophie, Charlie, Morgan, Alexander and Rowan; and her faithful companion, Sadie.

A proud alumna of Skaneateles High School, Class of 1983, and Cayuga Community College, Class of 1985, Lisa embarked on a 38-year career at Welch-Allyn Inc./Hill-Rom/Baxter, where she found joy and fulfillment among her Welch-Allyn family.

Lisa found immense happiness in spending time at the beach or camping with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She had a deep affection for Myrtle Beach and cherished her travels with friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during calling hours on Monday, April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles with a small service to follow.

Donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Lisa’s honor. Contributions can be made online at npcf.us/ways-to-donate.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.