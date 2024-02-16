It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Casandra Marie (Widger) Dollinger, 30, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. She was born on Aug. 24, 1993, and passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Syracuse, Casandra graduated from Liverpool High School in 2011.

Casandra led a life filled with love, compassion and resolute strength. She impacted the lives of everyone around her through her kindness, generosity and unwavering spirit.

Casandra’s smile brightened up every room she entered. Her eyes sparkled, the fight she gave and put up was immeasurable. She brought so much love, life and laughter to people everywhere she went. Most of all, she loved all her family so much, especially her beautiful little girls and husband.

Casandra will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, perseverance and compassion that will continue to inspire and uplift us.

She is survived by her children, Bailey Rose Dollinger (5) and Layla Grace Dollinger (4); her husband, Jacob Dollinger; father, Thomas James Widger; mother, Carrie Ann Bixby; brother Thomas James Widger, Jr.; sister Arianna Chrishell Whitford and her extended family and friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Though Casandra may no longer be physically with us, her spirit will live on in the hearts of her beautiful baby girls and all those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace, forever surrounded by her grandfathers, cousin and the love and warmth she shared with the world.

Calling hours were held on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a funeral service in celebration of Casandra’s life at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road) North Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for her family at Casandra Dollingers (Widger) Family, organized by Brian Whitford.

Services are in care of Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home.