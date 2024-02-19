CAZENOVIA — For the past few months, Caroline Horvatits and Anna Brummeler have been working to bring small-batch food service experiences to the Cazenovia community through their new business, From Scratch Kitchen and Farm.

Until further notice, the self-taught cooks will be taking over the kitchen at Loka Leaf Tea Lounge every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to prepare and serve made-from-scratch dishes developed with health and sustainability in mind.

Each From Scratch menu is tailored to the season and utilizes as many ingredients from local farms as possible.

The Sunday “Kitchen Takeover” offerings are prepared in limited quantities and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekly menus are released on Wednesdays.

Horvatits and Brummeler met working at a coffee shop while studying at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.

“We got to know each other in between pouring lattes and serving up food,” said Horvatits. “We have been cooking and working in food service part-time for over a decade. When I was 15 years old, I was diagnosed with a chronic health condition, and I began healing myself through food and diet. At this point, I can look back and say that this was the true beginning to my passion for food.”

According to Horvatits, she and Brummeler have both honed their skills in the kitchen over the past couple of years.

In 2022, the pair moved to the Cazenovia area with a business idea in mind and the intention of setting up and operating a small “hobby farm” in Fenner.

“In the first year, we set up a small vegetable garden and we were thrilled to harvest all that we could,” recalled Horvatits. “This felt like a luxury coming from city living. Being able to pick a vegetable from our own garden and cook with it was love at first sight. In 2023, we expanded our farm by growing everything from seed, raising a flock of chickens, inoculating mushroom logs, preserving food, and turning the gears to our business.”

From Scratch Kitchen and Farm was officially launched in December 2023.

“Caroline brings a passion that has driven this business from the very start,” said Brummeler. “Working on this together has allowed each of us to excel in our respective strengths. I enjoy taking on the visionary and creative side of the business while Caroline has a unique talent for flavor and cooking. The inspiration for our business stems [from] a strong desire to be more conscious about where our food comes from and how we can actively support our local food economies. We strike a great balance [that] has allowed us to pour our talents into many different aspects of the business.”

From Scratch presented its first Cazenovia event, a dessert and tea tasting, on Dec. 29 at Loka Leaf Tea Lounge.

The menu paired five Loka Leaf teas with five desserts — a chocolate almond cake topped with lavender-infused whipped cream, dark chocolate-dipped oatmeal lace cookies, a New York-style cheesecake topped with a foraged berry reduction, orange-glazed cranberry walnut shortbread, and decorated gingerbread cookies.

Featured local ingredients included maple syrup and eggs from Local Roots, oats from Gianforte Farm, and lavender from Farmstead 1868.

“We hope to encourage healthy eating by providing delicious food that is also good for you,” said Horvatits. “Being transparent with our ingredients and where we are getting our food is also very important to us. In just a short time, we have made some great connections with people in the community, local farms, and other small businesses. We hope to continue to do so throughout the years.”

From Scratch held its first Loka Leaf Kitchen Takeover on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The event, which Brummeler described as a major milestone for the business, was a significant undertaking that involved baking, prepping, cooking, and delivering food to customers.

The brunch menu featured a gourmet breakfast sandwich, breakfast tacos, a seasonal frittata, a “Sweet Shroom Grilled Cheese,” winter squash soup, cranberry orange scones, poppy glazed brioche with jam filling, ginger citrus soda, pour-over coffee, and Loka Leaf teas.

“In some ways, we had been holding our breath, unsure of what to expect,” Brummeler said on Feb. 16. “The response we received was more than encouraging. We gained incredible feedback and support this past week. We can’t wait to do it again this Sunday and do it better. We have made some adjustments and changes to improve service, and we are filled with confidence. We want to continue to surprise everyone with delicious food week after week.”

Brummeler also commented that Mark and Julie Biviano, owners of the tea lounge, continue to be supportive and excited to collaborate with From Scratch.

Earlier this month, Horvatits and Brummeler announced that From Scratch will be contracting with the Cazenovia Club for the 2024 summer season.

Kevin Mann, a member of the Cazenovia Club Board of Governors, welcomed the new chefs to the team in the club’s February newsletter.

“As advocates of local sourcing and quality cooking, they’re bringing an innovative dining experience to our club,” Mann wrote. “Their commitment to utilizing locally sourced ingredients and revitalizing a family farm in Fenner, NY, aligns perfectly with our community’s values. We look forward to tasting their creations and supporting their mission to connect local farms with our community.”

In the months leading up to the summer season, Horvatits and Brummeler will be continuing the Kitchen Takeover series, catering a few events, and seeking opportunities to collaborate with local businesses. The cooks are also planning to provide food for the Center of Grace Wellness Center in Manlius.

For updates on From Scratch Kitchen and Farm, follow the business on Instagram @fromscratch.caz or sign up for the event newsletter at fromscratchcaz.com.