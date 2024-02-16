Jordan-Elbridge High School is thrilled to announce and extend heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional students who have been selected as the newest members of the National Honor Society Veritas Chapter.

These students have demonstrated outstanding scholarship, leadership, service, and character, and their induction into this prestigious society is a testament to their dedication and commitment to academic excellence.

The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes and celebrates students who exhibit exceptional qualities and contribute significantly to their school and community.

The newest inductees from JEHS have shown exemplary commitment in all areas of NHS’s core values.

The following students have been selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions:

1. Alaina Anderson

2. Nolan Brunelle

3. Nina Bartolotta

4. Mars Bourque

5. Emily Chiaramonte

6. Mick Chmielewski

7. Daniel Conrad

8. Navaeh Foster

9. Cameron Fraher

10. William Haumann

11. Isabella Jay

12. Alex Jay

13. Joshua Makarchuk

14. John Peters

15. Sophia Rinaldo

16. Isabella Sauro

17. Noah Spilberg

18. Bridget Whiting

These new inductees join current members Abigail Ahern, Alexander Kunz, Allyson Cramer, Amy Lin, Ayden Campion, Baylee Cochran, Brooke Chiaramonte, Cooper Childres, Ella Jewsbury, Emma Donvito, Haley Root, Joshua Sorts, Julian Baker-Flagg, Kelly VanLiew, Kennedy Sims, Madison Clochessy, Madison DelCostello, Megan Sackel, Olivia Bennett, Peyton Bates, Riley Hill, Roanan Ross, Samuel Richardson, and Sophia White.

Mark Schermerhorn, the principal of Jordan-Elbridge High School, expressed his pride in these students.

“We are immensely proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these exceptional students,” he said. “We have no doubt that they will continue to excel and make a positive impact on our school and community.”

The National Honor Society is not only a recognition of past accomplishments but also a call to continued leadership and service.

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District looks forward to the positive contributions these students will make as they continue their journey as members of this prestigious organization.