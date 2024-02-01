Jeanet “Louise” Little, 95, of New Woodstock, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Louise was born in Hammondsport, N.Y., on March 7, 1928, to the late Warden and Helen Garey. She was one of eight children who grew on a grape vineyard overlooking Keuka Lake.

Louise married Charles C. Little on June 7, 1947. They resided in Horseheads, N.Y., until 1972 when Chuck and Louise felt called by God to start local Independent Baptist Churches in New York State.

They established three churches from 1972 to 1990. The first congregation was established in Salamanca, N.Y., from 1972-1977, next was New Woodstock, from 1977-1983 and the third in Wampsville, N.Y., from 1983-1990. Chuck and Louise retired in 1990 in New Woodstock and remained active members at Open Door Baptist Church. Louise was predeceased by her husband of 60 years who died Aug. 26, 2007. Louise remained in New Woodstock living with her daughter Charlene (Dusty) Lawrence until her passing.

Louise kept in touch with family and friends by sending notes and cards. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, playing scrabble/words with friends and taking pictures. Moreover, what gave her the greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by her eight children. David (Kathy) Little of Chittenango, Nancy (Carl) Zufall of Elmira, N.Y., Mary (Bill) Galloway of Sioux Falls, SD, John (Linda) Little of Hubbardsville, N.Y., Stephen (Becky) Little of Camden, NY, Gary (Terri) Little of Newfield, N.Y., Jeanne Little of Elmira, N.Y., and Charlene (Dusty) Lawrence of New Woodstock; 26 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 State Route 13, New Woodstock. All are invited prior to the service between 10 and 11 a.m. to greet the family and view a slide show of Louise’s life in the auditorium. Services will be live streamed at odbaptist.org.

Immediately following the service all are invited to remain for a luncheon provided by Open Door Baptist Church. Burial will be in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, N.Y. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Little may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 State Route 13, New Woodstock, NY 13122. Condolences for the Little family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.