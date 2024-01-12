James Walter Benzing, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2024, with his wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara, at his side. Born in Buffalo, Jim called Cazenovia his home for the past 49 years.

An engineer by trade, he founded and operated Combustions Designs Inc., an industrial combustion company, for over 40 years.

Ever selfless, Jim was a 32nd Degree Freemason and proud member of the Cazenovia Fire Department for nearly 50 years. He was a member of the Cazenovia Club and past member of the Willow Bank Yacht Club, but his favorite pastimes were sailing with friends, riding his tractor, tending to his vegetable garden and making breakfast for his grandchildren. Over the years, Jim enjoyed traveling to different countries with his wife, but it was the peace and tranquility he found on the rocky shores of mid-coast Maine he enjoyed most.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter, Liz (Jeff) Cobb of Cazenovia; son, Jeb (Carolyn) Benzing of Manlius; son, Peter Benzing of Phoenix and grandchildren Madden and Brady Cobb; Addison, Libby and Logan Benzing; Alex Benzing; and his brother Robert (Carol) Benzing of Mississippi.

For those wishing to pay their respects, calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 in Jim’s honor. Condolences for the Benzing family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.