Sharon E. Cranston-Pierce, 77, of Erieville, passed away Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. She was born June 15, 1946, in Syracuse to Howard and Katherine Cranston. Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren that she cared for with all of her heart.

Sharon is survived by her long-time companion, Neil Jillson of Erieville; her children, Daniel (Linda) Pierce of Morrisville, Christina Pierce of Fenner and Jeffrey Pierce of Ringgold, GA; her brothers, Paul Cranston of Pompey and Robert (Carol) Cranston of Jamesville; four grandchildren, Ryan, Trevor, Ava and Sophia and by her nephew, Michael (Mary Kay Venne) Cranston of Malta, N.Y. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Cranston and by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Cranston.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. There are no funeral services, burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minoa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 150 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.