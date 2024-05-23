Mr. and Mrs. Walter D. Copeland, Jr., of Skaneateles and Naples, FL, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael J. Williams, of Marietta, are pleased to announce that Kyle R. Williams and Elisabeth M. (Copeland) Williams happily married Oct. 7, 2023, at Arlington Acres in LaFayette by the Honorable David Hatch. This was also the bride’s grandparents (Hudson) 73rd wedding anniversary.

Kyle graduated from Marcellus High School and is employed by the Onondaga County Department of Water Environmental Protection in the HVAC Department.

Elisabeth graduated from Skaneateles High School, Cayuga Community College, and St. John Fisher University and its Wegmans School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is a BSN /RN in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Crouse Hospital.