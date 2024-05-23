CAZENOVIA — NOTICE OF PESTICIDE APPLICATION

Lead Agency and Permitee: Town of Cazenovia

Mailing Address: 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York 13035

Facility: Cazenovia Lake

This notice is issued in accordance with and pursuant to Part 617 of the implementing regulations pertaining to Article 8 (State Environmental Quality Review Act – SEQRA) of the Environmental Conservation Law and the terms of a certain Permit issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Purpose of Action and Pesticide to Be Used:

Application (treatment) of the herbicide/pesticide, ProcellaCOR EC® to portions of Cazenovia Lake (comprising approximately 190 acres) for control of the invasive rooted aquatic plant Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum).

Description of Action and Area to Be Treated:

The action involves treatment of a portion of nearshore Cazenovia Lake through application of the herbicide florpyrauxifen-benzyl (trade name ProcellaCOR®) to portions of the Lake’s nearshore area, focusing on areas with nuisance growth of Eurasian watermilfoil including public access and beach areas. The treatment is designed to address the continued presence of the invasive aquatic plant species Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum). This is the eighth phase of treatment.

Town of Cazenovia, New York (Cazenovia Lake — I, 164 + surface acres, (approximately 190 acres of treatment area)

(See map on file with the Town Clerk at 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York)

Date of Application: May 29 – 30, 2024

Method of Application:

Licensed applicators from Ready Scout, LLC will apply the herbicide using boats equipped with herbicide application systems employing a surface spray and/or subsurface injection of the herbicide.

Warning Information from Label:

WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

Do not Swim for: No restriction

Do not irrigate with lake water for: 1 day (based on application rate)

Do not use water for potable purposes: No restriction

*Periodic testing of herbicide concentration will be conducted following the application, and the public will be advised when thresholds are met.

A full copy of the product label is available for review at the Town of Cazenovia

office. The lake shoreline will be posted at the time of treatments indicating

the applicable water use restrictions.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Kyle Reger, Supervisor

Address:

Town of Cazenovia

7 Albany Street

Cazenovia, New York 13035

Telephone Number: (315) 655-9213

Contact Person: Madison County Health Department

Aaron Lazzara, Director of Environmental Health

Address:

P.O. Box 605 / 138 North Court Street

Wampsville, New York 13163

Telephone Number: (315) 366-2361

Contact Person:

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (Region 7)

Regional Permit Administrator

615 Erie Boulevard West

Syracuse, NY 13204

(315) 426-7438

Jerry Kimmel, Pesticide Control Specialist 2

1285 Fisher Avenue

Cortland, NY 13045-1090

(607) 753-3095 Ext. 231

More Information on this application can be found at: www.townofcazenovia.org and at the Town Hall, Town of Cazenovia, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York 13035, Telephone Number: (315) 655-9213.