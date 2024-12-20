VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At their Dec. 16 meeting the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees – Mayor Stacy Finney and trustees Melissa Cassidy, Rachel Ciotti, Matt Devendorf and Michael LaMontagne – voted to purchase a heavy duty vacuum street sweeper at a cost of $360,465.58.

The Tymco Model 600 street sweeper is being bought from a local municipal equipment dealer, J&J Equipment of Brewerton.

That $360,465 purchase price will be entirely covered by a grant awarded to the village by the Dormitory Authority of the State of NY, administered by 50th District state Sen. John Mannion.

The application for the grant was instituted two years ago by the administration of former Mayor Gary White.

The acquisition of the street sweeper is considered a “CREST” purchase by the state, a program emphasizing Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability and Technology.

While she acknowledged that the vehicle is an expensive item, Finney said it will have many uses.

“It’s really more than just a street sweeper,” Finney said. “It will also vacuum our drain basins and pick up leaves.”

The street sweeper will be operated by the village department of public works.

Building moratorium urged

Also on Dec. 16, Brow Street resident Lisa Desimone presented the trustees with a petition signed by 110 villagers requesting a moratorium on any building projects designed for housing three or more family units.

Finney accepted the petition and promised that the issue will be up for discussion at the next village board meeting on Jan. 22, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The petitioners are concerned about a developer’s plan to construct a pair of two-story buildings featuring four “townhomes” each, at 103 Vine St.

Ten trucks ticketed

Police Chief Jerry Unger reported that his officers made 177 traffic stops and issued 151 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws in the month of November.

Officers stopped 13 tractor trailers in the village last month, and issued ten local law traffic tickets for being overweight.

Eleven accidents were investigated here in November. Officers made 24 residential checks and 186 business checks last month, while responding to a total of 620 incidents and calls for service, an average of 20.6 calls per day.

The LPD arrested 16 individuals last month on 17 criminal charges.