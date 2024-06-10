CAZENOVIA — In 2017, Cazenovia residents Kelly and Kevin McGreevy made their dream of owning and operating a bagel shop a reality when they opened Cazenovia Bagel Co. in the Tops shopping plaza on Nelson Street.

In 2019, the couple opened a second shop, DeWitt Bagel Co., on East Genesee Street in DeWitt.

When launching their businesses, the McGreevys aspired to bring authentic New York City kettle-boiled bagels and bialys to their upstate community.

Since the beginning, their bagels and bialys have been shipped directly from the city, thawed, and baked in-house to achieve their NYC-style glossy sheen, crisp outside, and chewy, soft inside.

The McGreevys have also offered a variety of cream cheese flavors; breakfast and lunch sandwiches; and locally roasted Recess Coffee.

Earlier this month, the business owners announced their decision to sell both bagel shops.

“We have sold both our businesses to our current manager at Dewitt Bagel Co.,” Kelly said on the June 3 closing date. “We wish her nothing but success moving forward. The end of this chapter is bittersweet for all of us; however, we are excited for what is to come.”

According to Kelly, the couple explored selling after a particularly stressful year during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so grateful to have been a business that was able to keep our doors open [and] keep every employee on staff,” she said. “After that scary time, our priorities in regards to our family came front and center. Kevin’s separate career keeps him away from the family often as well. We knew that we needed to pass the baton and be more present together as a family. . . . We have no regrets [about] what we’ve built. We were so fortunate to have had our four daughters grow up working at both shops. There have been so many valuable lessons learned over these last eight years. We also owe much of our success to our incredible employees at both locations. We would be nothing without their hardworking and positive attitudes.”

On June 4, Kelly said that as far as she knows, the shops will continue to operate under the same names and with the same staff.

Cazenovia Bagel Co. is located at 79 Nelson St., Cazenovia. DeWitt Bagel Co. is located at 4320 E, Genesee St., Syracuse.

For more information on the bagel shops, visit cazenoviabagelco.com and dewittbagelco.com.