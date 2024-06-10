CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) is partnering with Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS) to pilot a library book delivery service for homebound seniors.

Adults 55 and older who cannot physically visit the library can take advantage of the new HomeBOUND Delivery program by calling CPL at 315-655-9322 to request books for home delivery.

The library will coordinate with a CRIS “Lend a Hand” volunteer to deliver the requested books to the senior’s home within 72 hours. Once the patron is ready to return the books, they can call CPL or CRIS at 315-655-5743 to coordinate a pickup.

The HomeBOUND Delivery service area covers Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner households.

“Our library is open to everyone, not just those who can visit in person,” said CPL Director Elisha Davies. “We are thrilled about our new partnership with CRIS, as it enables us to extend our services beyond our physical location and reach a previously underserved population. Books, DVDs, and all other library materials can provide comfort and a wonderful way to explore and experience things from the convenience of our homes.”

According to CRIS Executive Director Karisha Solomon, the new program is also intended to help promote mental wellness, learning, and connection among isolated seniors in the community.

“Seniors who are isolated have a higher percentage of mental illness,” Solomon said. “We all witnessed this to some extent during the COVID pandemic, but these people most likely were isolated before, during, and [after]. Can you imagine how that would feel? We know that people who are isolated for long periods of time have more depression and anxiety and poorer sleep and appetites. This program [gives] autonomy to the senior to pick out a new book of interest from the library. Continuing education is great for brain health, [and] talking to the library staff and the book delivery volunteer stimulates senses that may not otherwise be activated. Just because they cannot leave their homes does not mean they want to stop learning new things. We anticipate [the book] deliveries to be something they will look forward to. The delivery of the books also keeps our other seniors active and engaged in the community doing meaningful work.”

The HomeBOUND Delivery program will officially launch at the CRIS Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 12 Mill St., Cazenovia, on June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About CRIS

CRIS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and coordinating supportive services that help individuals 55 and older in the Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner areas to preserve their independence, remain active and engaged in the community, and live safely and comfortably in their homes for as long as possible.

CRIS serves as a hub of information about events, services, and vendors of interest to seniors and their families. It also identifies, advocates for, attracts, and implements other services recognized as wanted and/or needed in the area.

The organization provides direct services to seniors via various community educational presentations, the CRIS Cazenovia Area Transportation program, and the Lend a Hand volunteer program, which enables individuals and organizations to submit requests for volunteer help to meet various needs.

Anyone interested in becoming a Lend a Hand volunteer can contact the program coordinator at [email protected].

For more information on CRIS, visit cris-caz.com.

To learn more about CPL, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.