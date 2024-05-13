CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, May 4, Cazenovia’s Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS) filled Loka Leaf Tea Lounge for the organization’s first “Living Well in Retirement” program.

The seniors in attendance were given five tea and dessert pairings to enjoy while Loka Leaf owners Mark and Julie Biviano discussed the potential health benefits of each tea.

“The room was bustling with conversation and laughter,” CRIS said in a May 7 press release announcing its upcoming programs. “The tea lounge is a perfect place to hold educational events, wedding showers, baby showers, book clubs, [and more].”

CRIS is holding two additional programs for seniors in May and June. Both events will emphasize how to live well in retirement with healthy habits.

On May 22, Meg Tobin and Kelsey Sawyer will present “Mind and Movement.”

Tobin is a licensed mental health counselor and the owner of Breathing Space Psychotherapy and Anam Wellness in Erieville.

Her work involves helping clients learn how to manage stressful emotions and live happier, more peaceful lives.

Tobin’s session will focus on enhanced well-being and inner peace. She will explore Emotional Freedom Techniques, also known as “tapping,” and other practical ways to calm the mind and ease distress.

“You’ll learn simple yet powerful techniques to [navigate] challenging emotions with greater ease and resilience,” the May 7 press release states. “Together, we’ll explore how to cultivate a sense of tranquility and balance in your daily life.”

Sawyer is a board-certified dance movement therapist and a certified yoga teacher specializing in grief.

Her private practice, Riverbend Grief Movement LLC, offers individual and group grief support services guided by movement, breath, and the body.

On May 22, Sawyer will teach participants how to use gentle movement and breath to connect with their bodies and enhance their physical and emotional well-being.

According to CRIS, the session is intended to create more space in the body for feelings of strength, alignment, and connection.

On June 10, Todd Marsh, founder of Home Microgreens, will share his expertise on growing small quantities of microgreens for home use.

Microgreens are nutrient-dense tiny vegetable and herb greens that can be grown in limited space and in a relatively short time.

Marsh’s workshop will cover the health benefits of growing microgreens and include a hands-on growing demonstration featuring multiple varieties of microgreens.

Each participant will receive a free starter kit provided by CRIS. Other supplies will be available to purchase.

“Mind and Movement” and the “Growing Microgreens at Home” workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at 10 Mill St., Cazenovia.

The programs are free, but space is limited. RSVP by contacting CRIS Director Karisha Solomon at [email protected] or 315-655-5743.

“Every year, CRIS provides educational programs based on the demand and input of what our seniors want to learn about,” Solomon said in the press release. “Last year, we had a fantastic turnout [for] every one of our speakers on death and dying, and we are having the same this year. It is wonderful to be able to provide experts [who] live in our community with a platform to share their knowledge. [It is also wonderful] for our seniors to be able to take home wisdom that can be implemented immediately. Our programs are educational, but we always have fun sharing and catching up.”

CRIS

CRIS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and coordinating supportive services that help individuals 55 and older in the Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner areas to preserve their independence, remain active and engaged in the community, and live safely and comfortably in their homes for as long as possible.

“CRIS is considered [the] center point for accessing information about events, services, and vendors of interest to seniors and their families in the community,” the CRIS website states. “CRIS also identifies, advocates for, attracts, and implements other services identified as wanted and needed in the local area.”

The organization provides direct services to seniors via various community educational presentations, the CRIS Cazenovia Area Transportation (CRIS CAT) program, and the Lend a Hand volunteer program.

CRIS CAT is a volunteer program that provides free medical transportation to seniors. The Lend a Hand program enables individuals and organizations to submit requests for volunteer help to meet various needs.

Individuals interested in participating in either program are invited to CRIS’s yearly volunteer appreciation luncheon on June 12 to learn more. RSVP is required.

According to CRIS, its professional educational workshops for seniors are possible thanks in part to the 1886 Benevolent Society and community donations.

Contributions to the organization can be made at cris-caz.com or mailed to P.O Box 99 Cazenovia, NY 13035.