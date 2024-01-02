CAZENOVIA — This past fall, Upstate Medical University presented its President’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropic Service to the family of Deborah Schutzendorf Gregg (1964-2012), a longtime Cazenovia resident and an ardent supporter of Upstate’s brain cancer research.

Gregg was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2008.

In the years that followed, she not only battled her disease but also fought to raise awareness and money to support brain cancer research.

Despite a taxing treatment plan, she sponsored and helped organize several fundraising events and rallied friends, family, community members, and local businesses to participate.

In June 2012, Gregg opened Debbie’s Brain Cancer Research Fund at the Upstate Foundation.

“She had stopped treatment and knew that she did not have much longer to live,” said Gregg’s sister, Jennifer Hooley. “She wanted to raise money to support her doctor at Upstate Cancer Center who was dedicated to neuro-oncology research specializing in brain tumors. Debbie believed that, of all things, her doctor’s brain cancer research could make a difference for others in the future. She also left her body to Upstate medical school for research.”

In July of that year, many of Gregg’s friends and family members came to see her at the Cazenovia July 4th Foot Races. She completed the race in her wheelchair adorned with pink and green ribbons.

“This was the first fundraiser [for her research fund],” said Hooley. “Debbie passed away about a month later.”

According to Hooley, while her relationship with Gregg was not perfect, their bond as sisters was very strong. She said she especially misses Gregg’s contagious energy, tenacity, and fearlessness, and she feels inspired every time she hears Gregg’s favorite song, “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals, which she used to blast and sing along to.

What Hooley admired most about her sister at the end of her life was her enthusiasm for the Upstate Cancer Center, which was completed shortly after she passed away.

“She was thrilled when she saw the plans that included heated infusion chairs and rooms overlooking the tea gardens,” Hooley recalled. “She knew this would make a difference for other cancer patients. Although I hope no one ever needs to go to Upstate Cancer Center, for those who do, it is not only a world-class facility but also a beautiful place that Debbie was proud to support through her fundraising for brain cancer research.”

Since Gregg’s passing, her family, friends, and supporters have continued to raise money for her fund and organized several events and initiatives, including a Brain Cancer Walk and the “Climb Your Mountain 29″ challenge.

“My whole family is grateful to everyone who has participated in the events and helped grow the fund,” said Hooley. “Debbie would be so thrilled.”

As of Dec. 22, 2023, $158,000 had been raised through Gregg’s fund to support brain cancer research at Upstate Medical University. So far, $67,000 from the fund has been invested in the research lab of Mariano Viapiano, Ph.D., an associate professor of neuroscience and physiology, cell and developmental biology, and neurosurgery.

The President’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropic Service is given to an individual or family who has demonstrated significant generosity and effort in support of the mission of Upstate Medical University and the Upstate Foundation. Award recipients are nominated by the Upstate Foundation.

The award was presented to Gregg’s daughter Pamela Townsend Rich at Upstate Medical University’s annual Fall Faculty Convocation in September. Before the ceremony, the family was invited to tour Viapiano’s laboratory.

“It has been my biggest honor to accept the award on my mother’s behalf,” said Rich. “She will always be remembered for not only her strength but also her fun, charismatic personality. She cared so much for everyone around her. Ever since I can remember, she has always taught me to help those in need. This started from volunteering at CazCares to helping at the local animal shelters. I’m happy to say that even through everything she went through, her perseverance to help never stopped, and I cannot wait for my daughter to learn these same lessons. With this, I know she would have been the best grandmother to my daughter and know her legacy [will] continue for years to come.”

The same month as the award ceremony, Gregg’s family members opened Debbie’s Brain Cancer Research Endowment through the Upstate Foundation to ensure that her legacy will exist in perpetuity at Upstate.

Gregg’s father, Gordon Schutzendorf, said the endowment was established so that future money would be invested in long-term brain cancer research.

“[Debbie] gave her body to the Upstate Cancer Hospital for cancer research, and we hope to honor her commitment by continuing to give donations in her name,” added Pam Blom, Gregg’s mother.

To make a gift to Debbie’s Brain Cancer Research Endowment, donate online at upstatefoundation.org/teamdebbie or send a check to the Upstate Foundation, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210, and indicate “Debbie’s Brain Cancer Research Endowment.”

To make a gift over the phone or explore other giving options, such as donating appreciated stock, IRA distributions, or wire transfers, contact Kelly Rose at the Upstate Foundation at [email protected] or 315-464-4274.

To learn more about Upstate Cancer Center, visit upstate.edu/cancer.